(The Center Square) – Michigan’s gross domestic product declined 6.8 percent during the first quarter of the year, fourth most of any state, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimate.
Nationally, GDP was down an estimated 5 percent. Every state and the District of Columbia saw its GDP decrease during the first three months of the year, the BEA says.
The first quarter results include only about two weeks of business restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, meaning a more severe decline likely will be reflected in the second-quarter statistics.
In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her first executive order on March 13, banning large gatherings with more than 250 people through April 5, with grocery stores, mass transit and industrial work exempted. She also restricted all bars and restaurants to curbside, delivery and takeout orders on March 16. Also ordered closed were cafes, coffee houses, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness and indoor sports centers, recreation centers, spas and casinos.
On March 17, she limited indoor gatherings to 50 people. Later that week, March 21, she ordered the closing of “non-essential services” such as spas and barbershops.
Throughout June, Whitmer began to relax restrictions, but continued to exercise executive authority indefinitely despite well-attended protests at the state Capitol and elsewhere as well as several lawsuits, including one unsuccessful attempt orchestrated by the Republican-led state legislature.
Last week, prior to the July 4 weekend, Whitmer ordered closed all establishments deriving more than 70 percent of gross revenues from alcohol sales.
New York and Nevada saw the biggest GDP decline among states at 8.2 percent, followed by Hawaii. Nebraska saw the smallest decline of 1.3 percent, according to BEA estimates.
Among industries, accommodation and food services decreased 26.8 percent, more than any other sector. Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting increased 15.5 percent nationally, moderating declines in some states including Nebraska.
As of July 7, Michigan reported 66,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,005 deaths.