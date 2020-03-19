(The Center Square) – Michigan merged its coronavirus caseload numbers in its state lab with other groups that have begun testing, increasing the total coronavirus count to 334 positive cases in the state.
The state announced there were at least 110 positive cases as of Wednesday.
“We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a statement.
“This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”
Hospital officials have reported three Michigan residents, all in their 50s or older, have died in the past two days from the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms, but some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
Health officials recommend precautions:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.