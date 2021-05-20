(The Center Square) – Michigan House Oversight Committee Chair Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking for more details about her March trip to Florida.
Whitmer says she visited to care for her ill father, but initially claimed it was a two-day trip, when it was actually a four-day trip. Whitmer cited security concerns as a reason she wasn’t transparent about the journey.
Weeks after Whitmer’s trip, the governor cautioned people from traveling to Florida.
Left unanswered was why a nonprofit group, Michigan Transition 2019 – formed to help fund the governor’s inauguration – paid more than $27,000 to charter a plane for the flight. Whitmer claims she paid $855 out of pocket for her seat on the nine-seat Gulfstream G280 jet.
The Detroit Free Press reported the wealthy jet owners aren’t licensed to charter out aircraft for passenger use, which might violate Federal Aviation Administration rules.
On Wednesday, the conservative group Michigan Rising Action filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service questioning the legality of a nonprofit designed for altruistic purposes spending tax-deductible money on what appears to be a personal trip.
Johnson asks for flight details, including the group that funded it, and costs involved. Questions include:
- Was the sole purpose of this trip for a personal nature?
- Who accompanied Whitmer on the trip?
- Was anyone from Michigan Transition 2019 on the plane for either of the flights?
- How was the $855 ticket price determined?
- Before departing Michigan on March 12, did Whitmer take a COVID-19 test, and did she took a test upon her return?
Whitmer wasn’t fully vaccinated when traveling to Florida, going against travel guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“These questions are both reasonable and important to giving the people of Michigan certainty that their governor is following proper procedures and acting within the bounds of the law,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson has requested answers by 10:30 a.m. May 27, and he said a refusal to cooperate would result in additional follow-up by the committee.