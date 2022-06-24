(The Center Square) – State regulators approved Consumers Energy’s plan to stop burning coal to generate energy by 2025.
The Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers Energy’s agreement to supply Michigan’s energy by relying more on wind and solar energy.
Jason Hayes, director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, said the MPSC’s plan approval is a “misguided.”
“Consumers Energy’s plan will place more stress on our already fragile electric grid by relying on weather-dependent generation sources like wind and solar,” Hayes said in a statement. “The plan will also force the state to rely even more heavily on the larger MISO market. But that’s a problem because surrounding states are also implementing their own plans to close reliable generation in favor of solar and wind. These plans are simply misguided.”
Consumers Energy’s plan includes closing all three units at the J.H. Campbell coal plant in West Olive in 2025, and two units at the D.E. Karn coal plant in 2023.
“This is a historic moment in Michigan’s clean energy transformation journey,” Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said in a statement. “The Clean Energy Plan is a sea change that positions our company as a national leader and empowers us to deliver reliable energy while protecting the planet for decades to come.”
Consumers Energy aims to offset lost coal-generated electricity by buying a Covert Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant in Van Buren County, and buying 700 megawatts (MW) of electric capacity – roughly a power plant’s equivalent – from a variety of sources through a one-time request for proposal.
“Rather than praying the weather will cooperate when we need electricity, we should be maintaining existing generation facilities like the Palisades Nuclear Plant and the Campbell Generating Plant for their full life cycles,” Hayes said. “Doing this would give us time to construct clean, reliable generation options like new nuclear or natural gas. Michiganders should be able to trust their utilities to provide reliable and affordable electricity service. But the proposed settlement plan, which was just approved by the MPSC ensures we are left wondering whether we will be able to turn on the lights or cool our homes.”
The utility company says it will add nearly 8,000 MW of solar power by 2040 and accelerate energy storage with 75 MW of energy storage by 2027.
Consumers Energy boasted that it's one of the first utilities nationwide to stop burning coal to generate electricity.
“We’re building a dramatically different energy landscape in which customers won’t have to choose between protecting the planet and their pocketbooks,” Rochow said. “We will do both while making sure our state has the reliable power it needs.”
Consumers Energy provides natural gas or electricity to 6.8 million Michiganders, but the challenge of relying heavily on wind and solar power to generate electricity is the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow every day, but people still need constant electricity. Michigan has previously relied on nuclear power and coal to provide on-demand electricity generation.
For example, in 2020, natural gas generated the largest amount of Michigan electricity (33%), followed by nuclear power (29%), and coal (27%), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Meanwhile, the Palisades nuclear energy facility in Covert Township, which provided 800 megawatts of of carbon-free power, was shuttered last month.
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an energy transmission organization that serves parts of 15 states, this week has warned users of capacity advisories as both temperatures and demand for electricity climbs.