(The Center Square) – On a 7-5 vote, the Michigan’s Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission (MICRC) chose to preserve attorney-client privilege and continue hiding memos discussed in a controversial October closed-door session.
It’s still unclear what commissioners discussed.
More than a month later, Michiganders still don’t have answers from a commission that touts transparency and the Constitution mandates “shall conduct all of its business at open meetings.”
The MICRC has rejected a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from conservative group Michigan Rising Action (MRA), despite a nonbinding opinion from Attorney General Dana Nessel that it “must” release the memos.
MICRC spokesman Edward Woods III told The Center Square in an email that the MICRC followed its legal team’s advice.
“In an open and transparent manner, the Commission will continue to fulfill its mission of drawing fair maps through public engagement for Michigan’s Congressional, State Senate, and State House districts,” Woods said in a statement.
Committee attorneys said if the MICRC waives attorney-client privilege, they might not be able to reinstate it.
"It would be an extraordinary thing to do," Commission Counsel David Fink said, the Detroit New reported. "It would be effectively taking away your ability [sic] get good counsel."
On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 728 to ban the MICRC from meeting in a closed session for any purpose.
Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said the MICRC was taking "enormous liberties" with the Constitution whether it can meet in closed session.
"The Constitution doesn’t say they operate under the Open Meetings Act," McBroom said in a phone interview. "It says they shall have open meetings. So I’m just striving to make it abundantly clear that the Open Meetings Act is not their source of authority for having these closed sessions or from withholding documents from people.”
FAIR Maps Executive Director Tony Daunt demanded the commission release the hidden memos.
“The Redistricting Commission is hiding evidence from the public, because it would reveal the lengths they’ve gone to disenfranchise minority voters,” Daunt said in a statement. “The Commission illegally held a closed-door session, in direct violation of the state’s constitution, to discuss their efforts to disenfranchise African-American and other minority communities and to violate the Voting Rights Act.
MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela also criticized the redistricting committee.
“The Michigan redistricting commission reached a new low today openly violating the Michigan Constitution,” Portela said in a statement. “The legislature and the Attorney General have called on the commission to be transparent and they have refused. This commission has not only tainted the process by which voters will be represented for the next decade, they have lost the public’s trust.”
In a floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said he was voting for the bill but still believes the MICRC is an improvement to the previous map-drawing process.
“The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on its worst day is still a million times better for the people of Michigan than the best day of the old system, where Republicans drew the map in secret,” Ananich said. “Zero public hearings. Zero public input."