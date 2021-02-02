(The Center Square) – On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the $30 million Michigan Reconnect program, which aims to bridge the state’s widening talent gap and an aging workforce.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers approved the $30 million of state program funding.
“By helping workers get the training they need to thrive, businesses will have the much-needed skilled talent required to succeed,” said Michigan Manufacturers Association President and CEO John Walsh. “Michigan Reconnect helps businesses across the state increase the size and quality of our workforce and serves as an incredible asset for economic mobility.”
The Reconnect program aims to incentivize 4.1 million Michiganders ages 25 or older to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate.
Michigan Reconnect will pay tuition for eligible adults who pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college.
The program offers skill scholarships to pay tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in high-demand careers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare, or business management.
Beginning immediately, Michiganders can apply at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.
Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan community colleges and available to eligible adults already enrolled in their local community college. The program pays the remaining balance of tuition and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid has been applied. For those who choose to attend an out-of-district community college, Reconnect will pay the in-district portion of tuition.
“Reconnect offers a path for so many Michiganders hoping to begin – or complete – their education and career journey,” Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Susan Corbin said in a statement. “This program, like so many others we’re focused on, will help expand opportunity for all Michiganders and make Michigan a better place to live, work and play.”
To be eligible, applicants must:
- Be at least 25 years old when applying
- Have lived in Michigan for a year or more
- Have a high school diploma
- Have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelors)
As of 2019, only 41% of Michigan’s working residents had an associate degree or higher, placing Michigan at 31st in the nation. The average age of Michigan’s 365,232 residents currently enrolled at a community college is 25.7 years old, and more than 36% are 25 or older, according to the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA).
Michiganders with no college degree or training credential often face economic challenges, especially under economic restrictions under Michiganders within the past year.
A 2020 analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges reports the median earnings of full-time employees with a high school degree is $40,510 annually, while those with an associate degree make $50,079 per year, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
A list of high-demand careers and wages by occupation and region is available on the Michigan Reconnect website.
Meanwhile, the MCCA said it received an $800,000 grant from Wisconsin-based Ascendium Education Group to improve access to programs including health professions, applied business, protective services, engineering technologies, computers, and information sciences, and skilled trades.