(The Center Square) – Only nine other states outrank Michigan when it comes to dinging drivers at the pump with gas taxes and fees, according to a study released this week by the Tax Foundation.
“Michigan has high fuel taxes because it is a rare state that levies sales taxes and extra per-gallon taxes on gasoline sales,” Mackinac Center for Public Policy Director of Economic Policy James Hohman told The Center Square. “While fuel tax rates haven’t increased since 2015, sales taxes have as the price of gas has gone up.”
Tenth-ranked Michigan rakes in more than 45.12 cents per gallon (cpg) in taxes and fees, compared to 66.98 cents per gallon charged by top-ranked California and 14.98 cpg collected by Alaska, the nation’s lowest gasoline taxes and fees. Michigan’s taxes and fees, however, are lower than rates in fellow Midwestern states Indiana and Illinois, which collects, respectively, 49.79 cpg and 59.56 cpg.
Those charges do not include an additional federal excise tax of more than $0.18 per gallon.
"While few taxpayers are cheerleading gas taxes, these systems embody the 'benefit principle' of taxation relatively well," the Tax Foundation's Janelle Cammenga wrote. "This public finance concept holds that the taxes a person pays should relate to the government services that person receives. In general, drivers benefit from the services that their gas tax dollars pay for, like road construction, maintenance, and repair.
"Because gas taxes connect drivers to the costs of road upkeep, they encourage efficient road use, which helps limit congestion and the wear and tear that comes from overuse," she added.
The Michigan Legislature upped the state’s gasoline tax in 2017 from 19 cpg to 26.3 cpg after then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, signed the increase into law in Nov. 2015. After 2017, the tax was indexed to the amount of inflation. The tax on diesel was increased from 15 cpg to 26.3 cpg at the same time, which was also indexed to inflation.
Lawmakers also passed and Snyder signed in 2015 a 20% increase in vehicle registration and approved House Bill 4370, which earmarked a portion of Michigan’s income tax to maintain the state’s roads as well as increased the home property tax credit. The tax credit was intended to offset approximately $200 million from the $600 million the vehicle registration and gas tax increases were intended to generate.
In addition to the increased tax revenue, state legislators bumped road appropriations by $1 billion, while the federal government added another $200 million for road expenditures.
In 2018, then-Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer made fixing the state's roads her campaign battle cry. Her Republican opponent, former Attorney General Bill Schuette, confronted Whitmer during a debate with the charge she would raise the state’s gas taxes by 20 cpg, a claim Whitmer called “ridiculous” and “nonsense.”
Five months later, Gov. Whitmer announced her plan to raise the gas tax 45 cpg, which would have rendered Michigan’s gas tax the highest in the United States at 71.3 cpg. The Legislature countered with a bill that would have appropriated an additional $400 million to fix Michigan roads, but the bill was vetoed by the governor.
Noting taxpayers have contributed a $1.8 billion increase in transportation spending since 2012, a 32% increase when adjusted for inflation, Hohman said the quality of the state’s roads have gotten worse. While 66% of Michigan roads were determined in good or fair condition in 2012, only 58% of the state’s roads rise to those levels in 2021, partly due to the standoff between Whitmer and the Republican-majority legislature over increased spending on Michigan’s highways and byways.
In a Mackinac Center blog post, Hohman noted: “Lawmakers have additional federal funds they can use on infrastructure, and the state has collected more in taxes than previously expected, so that may change.”