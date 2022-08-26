(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively.
Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in May 2019. The law became effective July 2020.
The law instituted a 45% fee cut on medical professionals providing services to about 18,000 automotive victims injured before the law becoming effective, which health care providers and patients claimed left them with too little financial resources with which to provide satisfactory in-home care, prompting them to sue the state.
The court’s decision will likely be appealed.
Before the current law, Michigan drivers paid the highest premiums in the country, in part due to required one-size-fits-all personal injury protection for catastrophic claims. The new law introduced a five-tier PIP system that allows drivers to buy $500,000, $250,000, $50,000, unlimited coverage or, conversely, opting out of PIP completely if a driver’s health insurance covers auto accidents.
The respective savings average 10 percent for unlimited coverage; 20 percent for $500,000 coverage; 35 percent for $250,000 coverage; and 45 percent for $50,000 coverage. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association approved $400 rebates per insured driver in the state last November.
Two more proposals approved for November 2022 Michigan ballot
Michigan Bureau of Elections recommended certification of two November ballot proposals Thursday.
One would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. The second proposal would require: nine days of early, in-person voting; ballot drop boxes in each community; and state-paid postage for mail-in votes.
The group Reproductive Freedom for All submitted more than 752,000 signatures in July. Slightly less than 600,000 of those signatures were determined valid.
Michigan’s ban on abortions was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. However, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Whitmer have been thus far successful in their attempts to secure judicial injunctions against the ban.
Anti-abortion groups protest the petition as it will appear on the ballot contains 60 typographical errors, which they assert disqualified the proposal from inclusion on the November ballot. The state Board of Canvassers will hear arguments at their regularly scheduled meeting on August 31.
The second ballot proposal, Promote the Vote 2022, aims to change Michigan’s voting rules to allow early in-person voting for nine days, guarantee ballot drop boxes in every community, and make postage required for mailing absentee ballots incumbent upon the state rather than the individual voters.
The proposal received more than 500,000 valid signatures. A third proposal aims to increase legislative term limits and financial transparency.