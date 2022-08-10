(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday she has joined 15 other state attorneys general in an amicus brief in protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act.
The brief was filed Thursday of last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Tallahassee Division. The lawsuit there is led by nonprofits, Equality Florida and Family Equality; they allege the law violates the Constitution's dues process and equal protection clauses, and the First Amendment.
"This bill is an affront not just to educators, but also to LGBTQ+ students, especially those who may already be experiencing the stigmatizing effect of their identity at school," Nessel said in a statement. "This bill is not motivated by the desire to limit inappropriate content in classrooms. It is meant to have a chilling effect on how educators do their jobs and may also violate the First Amendment rights of students and teachers alike. I gladly join my colleagues on this brief and hope it discourages other states, including Michigan, from considering similar legislation."
At issue is a law banning kindergarten through third-grade classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity. It also mandates the Florida State Board of Education draft new LGBTQ instruction standards for grades 4-12.
The coalition of prosecutors assert specific aspects of the Florida legislation render the law “a radical outlier,” specifically because it “subjects schools to liability for any violation by granting parents a cause of action for damages and attorney fees.” They further contend the law’s language is vague because it “does not define many of its key terms, like ‘classroom instruction,’ so Florida teachers are already censoring themselves out of fear of the law.”
The brief also alleges the law “is causing significant harms to students, parents, teachers, and other states. Non-inclusive educational environments have severe negative health impacts on LGBTQ+ students, resulting in increased rates of mental health disorders and suicide attempts. These harms extend to youth not just in Florida, but throughout the country.”
Opponents have called it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
In a poll conducted by Hart Research Group in May, the majority of respondents expressed support for parents having a say in what their children are taught (51%); 53% said gender issues should be taught at home not at school, and 53% said schools should focus less on the issue of race and racism. The poll surveyed 1,748 registered voters in seven states on behalf of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teacher’s unions in the U.S. and a vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a staunch supporter of PREA.
AGs from New Jersey, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, and Oregon signed the amicus brief on behalf of Equality Florida in its lawsuit against the Florida State Board of Education.