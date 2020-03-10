(The Center Square) – There are 125 delegates up for grabs in Michigan’s March 10 primary, which has tightened into a horse race between two Democratic contenders, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The long-shot candidate is Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Six states will hold primary elections Tuesday: Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota. All told, 352 delegates are in play of the 1,991 necessary to secure the party nomination at the Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in July.
Biden is the front runner with 670 delegates thus far this primary season with Sanders a close second with 574 delegates. Polls have positioned Biden as the odds-on favorite after the Democratic field of candidates dropped precipitously from more than 25 candidates to three.
Gabbard has won only two delegates – both from American Samoa, the representative’s place of birth, where she placed second behind billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Following last week’s Super Tuesday primary results, candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bloomberg, technology billionaire Tom Steyer, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the race. They were preceded by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, and former U.S. Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.
Michigan is seen as a key battleground state once again in this year’s presidential campaign. In a surprise upset, Sanders defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 primary. Clinton eventually won the party’s nomination but lost by a narrow margin of approximately 10,000 votes in Michigan against Republican candidate Donald Trump, who overcame losing the nation’s popular vote to claim 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227.
Trump was only the fifth president in U.S. history to lose the popular vote and still claim victory in a presidential election. The four other presidents in the same category were John Quincy Adams (1824); Rutherford B. Hayes (1876); Benjamin Harrison (1888); and George W. Bush (2000).
Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld are the only Republicans still in contention on the Tuesday primary ballot.
Among the ballot proposals on the Michigan ballot are a renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts 0.2 millage, which is scheduled to sunset in 2022 for property owners in Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.