This July 31, 2019 photo shows sewage sludge from the Lapeer Wastewater Treatment Plant in drying beds, where it is being stored until an arrangement is made for permanent disposal, in Lapeer, Mich. State officials ordered Lapeer to stop distributing its sludge for use as farm fertilizer after it was found to contain toxic PFAS chemicals. Experts are raising concerns that sludge spread on agricultural fields around the U.S. could contaminate crops. About half of the 7 million tons of sludge generated each year is applied to farm fields and other lands.