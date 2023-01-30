(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office.
The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the Environmental Protection Agency says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world.
According to the decree, Asahi, located in Fowlerville, will conduct and pay for investigations and remediation of its former facility on Whitmore Lake Road. All preliminary and necessary remediation efforts are required to be approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Public comments will be required for work plans deemed of “significant public interest.”
“The agreed-upon framework for compliance at this site requires work under an enforceable schedule and is a favorable outcome for Michigan,” said state Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This settlement reflects my promise to protect the public and the environment from the harmful impacts of PFAS and hold companies responsible for contamination. My office and I will continue to pursue that goal, in court or cooperatively.”
According to the decree, Asahi assumes responsibility for any PFAS contamination without admitting liability.
“EGLE is pleased with Attorney General Nessel’s work to help protect Michiganders from PFAS contamination and ensure the responsible party takes appropriate action to investigate and address hazardous releases,” Dan Eichinger said in a statement. He's the interim director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “EGLE continue to work to identify, assess and address PFAS sites throughout the state, holding polluters accountable and protecting our state’s resources and people.”
The Fowlerville company is one of 17 PFAS defendants named in lawsuits filed by the attorney general’s office. Asahi is one of six PFAS cases pending under a special assistant attorneys general contract, and the first to be resolved. As part of the consent decree, Asahi will pay the special assistants' attorney fees as well as the costs of remediation and state oversight of the PFAS contamination.