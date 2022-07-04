(The Center Square) – Nearly $16 million of federal COVID-19 relief money will be spent on Michigan parks in 10 counties.
The Department of Natural Resources approved $15.9 million to state parks in Bay, Cheboygan, Delta, Iosco, Mackinac, Monroe, Ontonagon, Saginaw, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.
“Shovel-ready” projects include lodge renovations, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, and preservation of historic structures.
The funding flows from a $4.8 billion bipartisan plan that included $250 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to fix state parks and build a new state park in Flint.
“Michigan’s state parks are beloved, defining features of our beautiful state and because of the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan I signed earlier this year, we are investing resources to show our parks some well-deserved love and much-needed TLC,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “State parks support tens of thousands of jobs and countless local economies, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state.”
The first round of projects includes:
- Bay City State Park (Bay County): $1.5 million to renovate the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, including the reception area, exhibit hall, roof, and siding, and add a science lab.
- Cheboygan State Park (Cheboygan County): $750,000 to upgrade electrical and water distribution systems and replace below-ground water mains, electrical conduits, meters, and distribution panels. An additional $2 million is proposed for the sewer system.
- Fayette Historic State Park (Delta County): $600,000 to reconstruct the south wall of the west casting house.
- Fayette Historic State Park (Delta County): $400,000 to reconstruct 300 feet of retaining wall adjacent to the historic charcoal kilns.
- Tawas Point State Park (Iosco County): $455,500 to repair water-damaged brick on the historic Tawas Point Lighthouse.
- Straits State Park (Mackinac County): $2 million to replace the two upper campground toilets and shower buildings.
- Sterling State Park’s Heritage Trail (Monroe County): $425,000 to stabilize the riverbank for trail resurfacing. An additional $3.57 million is proposed for erosion control.
- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park (Ontonagon County): $1.4 million to renovate the Kaug Wudjoo modern lodge, staff quarters, mechanic's shop, carpenter's shop, and fire barn.
- New state-county park in Saginaw (Saginaw County): $867,000 to construct parking and a state park entrance on the old General Motors site nearby a landfill on a reclaimed brownfield site.
- Waterloo Recreation Area (Washtenaw County): $65,000 to install a new fishing pier in the Portage Lake Campground. The project will match a federal grant and state funds.
- Belle Isle Park (Wayne County): $7.5 million to remove lead paint and replace the glass and upper steel structural members that support the dome of the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory.
DNR Director Dan Eichinger welcomed the funding.
“For more than 100 years, state parks have anchored communities and provided safe, clean spaces for people to connect with nature and historical resources and enjoy the outdoors. During the COVID pandemic our parks welcomed people in record numbers,” Eichinger said. “We are grateful and gratified to launch this first phase of critical maintenance, repair and upgrade work, knowing that every project will help us deliver even better visitor experiences and outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors of all ages and abilities.”
Federal funding requirements say that ARPA funds must be committed to a project by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks, said the first batch of projects is out for design and bid. He expects to announce the next phase of projects in the coming months.