(The Center Square) – The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation unanimously approved a nearly $6.8 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023 aimed to fix roads and other infrastructure.
House Bill 5791 aims to boost transportation spending by a $1.3 billion increase from the fiscal year prior. If the House and Senate approve the bill and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs it into law, it would be the largest transportation budget in Michigan’s history.
The money is a mix of state ($753 million), federal ($384 million), restricted funds ($201 million), local ($4.9 million), and other funds ($79,000). Spending includes:
- $425 million for trunkline road maintenance.
- $253 million for debt service.
- $177 million for design and engineering services.
- $5 million shift in extra funds into operations for rural bus services, which will benefit rural areas such as Lake County, which is serviced by Yates Dial-A-Ride.
The new budget includes federal revenue from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which funds public transportation for local governments, airports, buses, roads, rails programs, and bridges.
“Fixing our roads has been the number one issue I’ve heard about from folks in my community for the better part of my three terms in office,” Transportation Chair Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, said in a statement. “This budget is the largest in state history, and a major step forward in alleviating the concerns that have been brought to me.”
The state transportation budget supports the construction and repair of roads, state and local highway programs, public transportation programs, aeronautics programs, and administration of the Michigan Department of Transportation.
A graph from the House Fiscal Agency shows Michigan's transportation budget for fiscal year 2019-20 totaled 9% of the total $58.5 billion budget.
Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently enacted a $4.8 billion infrastructure spending bill, but only $316 million – or 6.6% – will fix roads and bridges.
HB 5791 now advances to the full Appropriations committee.