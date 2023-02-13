Ford Motor Co., executive chairman Bill Ford, announces the automaker's new BlueOval Battery Park, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. The automaker plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall.