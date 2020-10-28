(The Center Square) – Michigan’s officials on Wednesday urged residents to vote – whether by placing an absentee ballot in a dropbox or showing up at the polls on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said 3.25 million Michiganders had requested an absentee ballot, and of those, 2.4 million have already returned those ballots.
Benson said she expects record turnout for the 2020 election.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said no matter how a resident votes, it will count, and provided an email address to report misinformation allegations at misinformation@michigan.gov.
“Any option that you choose is safe and secure and guarantees your voice will be heard in this year’s election,” Nessel said.
In an unprecedented year combined with a massive increase in absentee voting, it could take as long as Nov. 6 to get election results.
However, Benson said those results will be accurate, thanks to the work of 30,000 election workers.
“Together, we will carry out one of the most challenging and unique elections in our lifetime,” Benson said. “But we will do so because we believe in the promise of our nation’s democracy. We believe and will ensure that this election will be conducted fairly and securely and accessibly for every citizen.”
Benson said votes are tabulated and then boards at the county level of both parties will evaluate counts of the entire election, prior to the results being certified as official.
“Michigan voters are going to show the country that we overwhelmingly trust our election system and know that votes will count and voices will be heard,” Benson said.
Wednesday morning, Nessel appealed a Tuesday court ruling that issued a preliminary injunction blocking Benson’s ban on open carrying firearms near polls.
Nessel said the confusion will be resolved by Tuesday, and either way, rules will be posted so voters won’t be confused.
“We will make it clear exactly what the rules are and are not prior to people going into the polls,” Nessel said.
“Irrespective of the outcome of that case, the fact is we know that the polls will be safe and secure,” Nessel said.
Nessel added that while police may be around the polls if there are any issues, they won’t be arresting people for late child support, outstanding warrants, or other legal issues unless it’s violating laws at the polls.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she wasn’t as concerned with Nov. 3 in-person voting turning into a COVID-19 superspreader event as she was with other events such as the Michigan State University/University of Michigan game and Halloween. In addition, she noted clocks will be turned back one hour on Sunday at midnight to commemorate Daylight Savings Time.
“We don’t want to drop our guard and see our numbers skyrocket,” Whitmer said. “And that is a very real possibility.”
Whitmer encouraged those who don’t feel safe voting in person to vote early by absentee ballot.