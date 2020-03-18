(The Center Square) – Michigan reported its first death Wednesday from the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, a man in his 50s.
More information about the man wasn’t available.
The state identified 80 positive cases as of Tuesday, plus at least an additional 30 Wednesday. Those cases range across at least 15 counties, from children to individuals more than 80 years old, state Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.
The majority of people testing positive were more than 60 years old, Khaldun said.
“We have to protect our most vulnerable: the elderly, and those with chronic, underlying medical conditions,” Khaldun said. “And we have to make sure that our hospitals and our healthcare workforce is prepared to handle the sickest patients.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to extend the tax foreclosure deadline from March 31 to May 29, or 30 days after the end of the state of emergency.
“This executive order will give families struggling to make ends meet real and immediate relief from the pressure of having their home foreclosed on while trying to focus on the health and safety of their loved ones,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This order is the latest in a series of steps to protect the public, slow the spread of COVID-19 and give families comfort during these uncertain times.”
Whitmer has temporarily banned indoor gatherings of 50 people or more, shut down most dining-in at restaurants and bars, and shuttered K-12 schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
Health officials recommend precautions:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.