(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (NRTF) Board recommended funding 117 recreation development projects and land acquisitions totaling $45,592,200 in 2022.
In 2021, the board considered 136 applications seeking more than $59.1 million. All eligible applications were evaluated via scoring criteria approved by the Trust Fund board.
“The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund continues to provide the significant investment that creates better, broader access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities for Michigan residents and visitors throughout our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Whether you’re camping, enjoying a park close to home, exploring forest trails or just taking in a scenic view, all of these Trust Fund-supported experiences contribute mightily to local economies and our mental and physical well-being.”
The Trust Fund board recommends development and land acquisition to state and local agencies for public outdoor recreation.
The board recommended $22.3 million for acquisition grants and $23.3 million for development grants this year. Local government units received 18 acquisition grants totaling $14.2 million while four acquisition grants went to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for projects totaling $8 million. The Trust Fund board also recommended a total of $20 million in 82 development grants be awarded to local government units while 13 Department of Natural Resource (DNR) projects garnered a total of $3.2 million.
“As our state navigated a second year amid COVID-19 uncertainty, the importance of green spaces and public recreation facilities became a key focus,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said in a statement. “Time and again, Michigan residents and visitors turned to trails, parks, sports fields and other welcoming public places where they could get out of the house, soak up the sun and connect with family and friends.”
The Michigan NRTF is a restricted fund established in 1976 to fund public land acquisition for outdoor recreation. The NRTF is funded through interest and earnings on funds derived from state-owned oil, gas, and minerals revenues. Over the past 45 years, the Trust Fund has granted more than $1.2 billion to state and local government units to develop and improve recreation opportunities in Michigan.
“Trust Fund grants, with the tradition of fundraising for critical match dollars, help local governments and recreation authorities acquire land and develop recreation amenities,” Trust Fund Board Chair Erin McDonough said in a statement. “This ranges from quaint neighborhood parks to larger, regional recreation areas and networks of multiuse trails systems.”
The Trust Fund board's recommendations will go to the Michigan Legislature for review as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the Legislature will forward a bill to the governor for her signature.