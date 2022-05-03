(The Center Square) – Michigan-based nonprofit Merit Network, Inc. will receive approximately $5.3 million from local sources and the federal government for construction of 70 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration will award a $3 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grant for the project. The money will be matched by $2.3 million of local funds.
Merit Network was established as the Michigan Educational Research Information Triad in the mid-1960s between the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.
The governor’s news release claims the investment will yield 50 jobs, retain 10 jobs, and generate $5 million in private investment throughout Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties as part of the region’s Leveraging Infrastructure for Transforming the Upper Peninsula initiative.
“Today’s announcement will make a difference for communities in Chippewa, Luce, and Mackinac counties," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement. “Since Day 1 of our administration, Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to connect more families and small businesses to high-speed internet. Through the Connecting Michigan Communities Program, we expanded high-speed internet to over 18,000 more homes and small businesses, creating an estimated annual economic benefit of more than $32 million. We are grateful for continued investment from our federal partners and will continue to work with them to boost access to high-speed internet across Michigan.”
Jim Likely, the Heartland Institute vice president and director of communications, told The Center Square in an emailed statement that taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing broadband. Lakely calls such practices "corporate welfare."
“Overall, this will crowd out private competition for broadband,” Lakely wrote. “You should be wary when a politician brags about using taxpayer money to leverage private investments in broadband. That's just another term for corporate welfare – subsidizing the costs of building infrastructure that the companies should build themselves.”
He went on to write, “Instead, the government needs to get out of the way, let the market make the most-efficient decisions (which is increasingly wireless 5G) and stop wasting hundreds of millions of our tax dollars playing tech titan.”
In a statement, Raimondo claimed the federal dollars “will bring greater economic resiliency to Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula by delivering critical middle-mile broadband infrastructure that will help spur economic growth, support telework, and provide access to remote learning opportunities.”
The CARES Act allocated $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. The EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance is administered under the authority of the bureau’s Economic Adjustment Assistance program.