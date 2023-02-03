(The Center Square) – Michigan will receive a $4 million federal grant to prepare more children for kindergarten.
“This grant will help the kids most in need of help entering kindergarten by investing in the early childhood workforce; identifying opportunities to expand access to high-quality early care and education programs; and supporting a comprehensive delivery system,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children & Families awarded the $4 million Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning grant to the Michigan Department of Education through Dec. 30, 2023.
The PDG B–5 awards will invest nearly $300 million across 42 states to strengthen their early care and education systems and early childhood workforce. The focus of the federal grant is to improve the equitable participation of children, particularly vulnerable, underserved, or unserved children.
State grantees will use the funds for statewide early childhood needs for supporting the early childhood workforce, addressing suspensions, expulsions, and other exclusions, incorporating trauma-informed approaches, and developing and implementing enrollment systems.
Michigan currently is ranked 5th nationally for its early childhood system integration, according to a recent Bipartisan Policy Center report.
The grant follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calling for universal pre-kindergarten programs funded by taxpayers. However, the MDE and Whitmer’s office hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment about how much the program would cost taxpayers.
Whitmer said in her speech that universal pre-k would save families about $10,000 annually, but it’s unclear what that measured.