(The Center Square) - Michigan is approaching its first vaccination goal, which will allow in-person work statewide.
However, Michigan is a comparative outlier to many other Democratic-run states since it hasn’t yet set a reopening date.
About 54% of Michiganders have received a first injection. Once reached, plus two weeks to reach complete immunity, the state says it will relax an office ban on much in-person work.
When the state hits 60% plus two weeks, the following restrictions will be relaxed:
- Increased indoor sports stadium capacity indoor to 25%;
- Increased indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25% (up from a 25-person capacity);
- Increased capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%, up from 30%;
- 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars
If the state reaches 65% of Michiganders (5.2 million), plus two weeks, the state says it will lift all indoor capacity limits. Social distancing will still be required between parties. Residential social gatherings will also be relaxed.
If the state reaches its final goal of 70% of Michiganders (5.6 million) having received one vaccine, plus two weeks, the state says it will lift the gathering and mask mandate. It may reinstate that order for “unanticipated circumstances” such as a vaccine-resistant variant.
It’s unclear if Michigan will reach that goal, Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley told The Center Square in a phone interview.
Studley advocated for Whitmer to set a contingency plan with date to drop most restrictions if vaccination targets aren’t hit, following the steps of Democratic-run states (and city) including California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and the District of Columbia.
“One way that Michigan will quickly fall behind other states and will become an outlier again, retaining the most severe restrictions in the country for the longest period of time, in the absence of a firm time schedule,” Studley said.
Studley said some of chamber members live in counties with a high vaccination rate or have all employees vaccinated but still can’t return to work. Leelanau County has hit the 70% vaccination rate but can’t drop COVID-19 restrictions unless the entire state meets the same benchmark.
“If employees already received their vaccinations and can return to work safely, why shouldn’t they be allowed to do so?” Studley asked.
Studley also opposed a request from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) to make emergency pandemic workplace rules "permanent" including the mask mandate, social distancing, daily health screenings, and keeping a "COVID-19 safety coordinator" on-site.
Sean Egan, Michigan’s COVID-19 workplace safety director told MiBiz the state's COVID-19 recovery status could be unclear by October, which requires the creation of long-term regulations.
"We are reviewing the Vacc to Normal plan and impact on any current workplace safety standards included in the Emergency Rules. As previously stated, MIOSHA is able to adjust rules as they are no longer necessary or other conditions change," Egan told The Center Square in an email.
"It is important to note, the Vacc to Normal plan is primarily focused on the public health issues surrounding COVID. The MIOSHA workplace safety rules are focused on mitigating potential hazards in the workplace."
Proposed draft rules would extend the mask mandate for employees who can’t social distance and don’t account for vaccinated customers or workers.
The state first issued emergency rules on Oct. 14, 2020 govern workplace safety through MIOSHA and last through October 2021.
Studley argued the new MISOHA rules are “at odds” with Whitmer’s plan to get back to normal via vaccines and would maim Michigan’s economy and competitive edge for businesses.
“If you listen to the governor and believe what she’s saying, these MIOSHA rules are completely unnecessary,” Studley said. “These rules are confusing, unclear, and are in conflict with the governor’s stated goals and objectives.”
“We’re increasingly concerned this is a classic example of non-elected, unionized civil-service bureaucrats and political appointees who are just hellbent to retain their power to micromanage every business in the state for as long as they possibly can,” Studley said.
State Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, agreed the new rules appear to contradict Whitmer’s plan to return to normal.
“Gov. Whitmer’s actions speak louder than her words,” Meerman said in a statement. “She claims she wants to see an end to Michigan’s 13-month state of emergency, but at the same time she’s working with MIOSHA to make permanent the type of government overreach we’ve seen repeatedly as the state combats COVID-19.”
All public comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on May 26.