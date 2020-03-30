FILE - Michigan National Guard

(The Center Square) – About 10 Michigan National Guard members will serve at select food bank sites throughout the state. Guard members will distribute food to between 300-600 families per day in Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint, and Pontiac, from today through mid-April.

“The aid that men and women of the Michigan National Guard will provide to Food Banks across Michigan is further proof that the Michigan National Guard is a true cornerstone of Michigan communities,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“I could not be more proud of their service, commitment, and determination, and they are making a difference in the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The members will use personal protective equipment.

