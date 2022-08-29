(The Center Square) – Here's a quick wrap-up of stories from the last week.
Judge denies dismissal attempt over alleged dead voters on state roll
The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss the Public Interest Legal Foundation’s lawsuit for failing to remove deceased registrants from the state’s voter roll.
In November 2021, the foundation filed a federal lawsuit against Benson for failing to remove 25,975 deceased registrants from the voters.
The court also denied the motions to intervene by the Detroit/Downriver Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the Michigan Alliance for Retired Americans, and Rise, Inc.
The PILF's analysis of the deceased individuals says that of those 25,975:
- 23,663 registrants have been dead for five years or more.
- 17,479 registrants have been dead for at least a decade.
- 3,956 registrants have been dead for at least 20 years.
“It is astonishing that Secretary Benson is so vigorously opposing effective list maintenance," PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “It’s remarkable that after sharing this data with the secretary of state in 2020, dead registrants remained on the state’s voter rolls. This initial win is the first step to ensuring that deceased registrants are not receiving ballots and reducing the opportunity for fraud in Michigan’s elections.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer waives fuel rules after Indiana oil refinery fire
After a fire temporarily shut down BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery, Whitmer waived regulations on motor vehicles' hours-of-service rules to continue a steady fuel supply.
“The impacts of the outage at the Whiting facility will be widespread across our region, and I am taking proactive steps to help Michiganders get the fuel they need to drive their cars and help businesses keep their products moving,” Whitmer said in a statement. “With today’s action, I am freeing up more gas supply and removing any impediments to gas delivery to cut down wait times at stations. I will keep working to get Michiganders the affordable gas they need without delay.”
The order lifts hours of service rules. It exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting gas and diesel from compliance with the maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits, ensuring that these limits will not hinder the delivery of gas and diesel to stations in Michigan.
Also, with regard to vapor pressure requirements, the order temporarily suspends certain laws and regulations to accelerate the transition to the fall fuel supply and takes advantage of existing stocks of fuel, contingent on the Environmental Protection Agency making similar changes.
Executive Order 2022-9 takes effect immediately and lasts through the supply challenges or until the end of the day on Sept. 15, whichever comes first.
$25M will plug, cap, and reclaim opened oil and gas wells
The federal Department of the Interior will give $25 million from the Infrastructure Law to begin work to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells in Michigan.
Michigan will use this funding to plug around 447 documented wells, prioritizing wells near historically low-income communities.
Funds will also identify emission concentrations and confirm plug effectiveness.