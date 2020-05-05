(The Center Square) – Another health care company in Michigan announced Tuesday it plans to lay off or furlough more than a thousand employees.
Michigan Medicine projected losses up to $230 million this fiscal year and continuing into 2021.
The group plans to furlough or layoff 1,400 full-time employees and enact a hiring freeze, leaving 300 positions unfilled.
The company cited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-17, which has delayed elective medical procedures since March 21, as one cause that pushed it into a financial hole.
Elective procedures account for a large portion of hospital revenues.
“While we are faced with continuing challenges as a result of this pandemic, we know that our collective effort will result in our successfully navigating this crisis and moving forward on a path of strength and sustainability,” Michigan Medicine CEO Marschall S. Runge said in a statement.
“Our economic recovery plan will help us continue to provide hope and healing to our patients and support our clinical, educational and research missions,” Runge said.
Runge will cut his compensation by 20 percent and has asked other company leaders to reduce theirs between 5 percent and 15 percent.
The health care group said it’s delaying capital projects that aren’t urgently needed, including a new inpatient facility, and is suspending merit increases, employer retirement match and more.
“While we don’t take any of these decisions lightly, we believe it is a preferable outcome to broad salary reductions and allows us to preserve as many jobs as possible,” Runge said.
Michigan Medicine’s decision trails thousands of employees laid off or furloughed at Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health Center over the past few weeks.
Henry Ford said it lost $43 million in operating income in March from canceled or postponed surgeries and other problems related to COVID-19, while Hillsdale Hospital said it’s facing a $10 million projected shortfall this fiscal year.
Whitmer hasn’t rescinded her order intended to reserve hospital capacity and personal protective equipment for COVID-19 patients, but Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Sunday sent clinicians a four-page letter clarifying acceptable operations.
Michigan Medicine said it has begun safely resuming some clinical services and is prioritizing patients who need critical care.
Beaumont Hospital Wayne reopened at 8 a.m. Tuesday for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, with a plan to phase in health services.