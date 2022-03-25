(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers approved a “monumental” $4.8 billion spending package focusing on water infrastructure, housing, and broadband access.
The House voted 95-7, followed by a Senate vote of 34-3 in the GOP-controlled Legislature, which struck a deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week.
Senate Bill 565 and House Bill 5525 include $2 billion for water infrastructure, $382 million in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance, $250 million for broadband, and $316 million for road and bridge funding. A spending breakdown is here. Highlights include:
- $250 million for state parks.
- $200 million for local parks.
- $121 million in homeowners assistance.
- $25 million for the mobility future, the state heavily subsidizing a Corktown tech and electric vehicle corridor.
- $50 million for potash extraction, a plant nutrient used as fertilizer.
- $50 million for clean energy.
Whitmer welcomed the deal.
“These are tough times for families, small businesses, and communities, and this supplemental will help grow our economy, create jobs, and invest in every region of our state,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am proud that so many of the proposals I introduced last year to invest our federal resources have been fully funded in the Building Michigan Together Plan that was just passed by the legislature. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk and continuing this spirit of collaboration to pass another balanced, bipartisan budget that delivers on the kitchen-table issues.”
About $2 billion would revamp Michigan’s water infrastructure. That includes replacement of all lead service lines in Benton Harbor, allocating filters at schools, and fighting “forever” chemical contaminants called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
The bill package aims to spend $250 million to repair dams. In May 2020, heavy rain broke the Edenville Dam, which caused flooding that evacuated 11,000 residents and damaged 3,700 homes and businesses. The failure is estimated to cost $200 million in damage.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, represents Gladwin County, where the dam failure originated.
“What happened to the people who live in this area can never happen again,” Wentworth said in a statement. “We need to secure these aging dams and replace the critical infrastructure that is crumbling right in our own backyards before anyone else has to experience the struggle and loss our friends and neighbors have seen. This plan will fix the dams, protect local families and their homes, and finally give everyone here some long overdue peace of mind.”
Local communities would receive $322 million in COVID-19 relief and $46 million to protect against falling revenue that impacts critical local services.
The plan aims to spend $100 million improving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. The UIA has lost at least $8.5 billion to fraud, and an audit found the agency hired criminals convicted of armed robbery and identity fraud to disperse billions in benefits to eligible Michiganders.
League Board President Barb Ziarko, and a Sterling Heights councilwoman, welcomed the deal.
“The budget supplemental approved in the Legislature today represents historic investment in our communities,” Ziarko said in a statement. “This is nothing short of a significant victory for all in our great state. We look forward to leveraging these funds with resources at the local level to amplify the impact and create shared prosperity. It is through these investments that our communities will continue to be the economic backbone of this state, drive growth, and increase our competitiveness.”
The bills now head to Whitmer’s desk.