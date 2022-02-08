(The Center Square) – The Michigan House and Senate approved a $1.2 billion COVID spending package on Tuesday that aims to retain health care workers, keep kids learning in-person, and fund COVID vaccine and testing centers.
The Senate voted 36-2 on House Bill 5523, followed by a 98-6 House vote. All no votes were Republicans.
The package aims to recover from COVID and includes $367 million to expand epidemiology and lab capacity, $300 million to recruit and retain health care, and $150 million for school safety grants. Other spending includes:
- $100 million to COVID testing and treatment centers
- $70 million to adult homes for the aged
- $54 million for vaccine grants
- $29 million to nursing home infection control
- $10 million for a new state public health and environmental science laboratory
The package aims to spend part of Michigan’s $7 billion of federal money to fight COVID-19.
Rep. Matt Kolezar, D-Plymouth, supported the bill. He welcomed money to keep kids in the classroom.
“These funds will help us keep our kids in school, which as a teacher of over 12 years, I and along with so many parents across the state know that in-person with their teacher and their peers is where the kids learn best,” Kolezar said.
Rep. Mary Whiteford, R- Casco Twp., applauded millions for COVID treatment.
“In this package, we set up COVID treatment sites where a person can go get diagnosed, get their test, and then get out there and get treatments that have been proven to help, like monoclonal antibodies,” Whiteford said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to pitch a plan to spend $2.3 billion on education and an additional $500 million for economic development.