(The Center Square) – Michigan’s top three leaders applauded a federal judge who sanctioned the attorneys responsible for filing lawsuits over the 2020 presidential election.
Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson welcomed a Wednesday order granting sanctions from United States Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
“This ruling sends a resounding message: attorneys who neglected their oath to support the Constitution by taking part in election lawsuits based neither in fact nor reality not only undermined our legal system – they did irreparable harm to our election processes and will be held accountable,” Nessel said in a statement.
Nessel joined defendants, including Dominion, Facebook, Center for Tech and Civic Life, and Pennsylvania, in pursuing sanctions against attorneys who filed a class-action lawsuit in December 2020 in Colorado that was dismissed for lack of standing in April.
“I am pleased with the court's decision to issue sanctions as it caps off a historic election that was safe, fair, and secure,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These lawyers acted in bad faith seeking to overturn a fair and valid election. The foundation of our democracy and the principles that we collectively cherish can withstand even the most divisive of times, and today’s decision is an important step toward accountability.”
The ruling noted that “sanctions are merited under Rule 11... and 28 U.S.C. § 1927... [and] further merited under this Court’s inherent authority because of the bad faith nature of the filing of the suit that Plaintiffs’ counsel knew or should have known was doomed to failure from the very beginning.”
The sanctioned attorneys are Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker. They’ve been ordered to pay defendants’ fees related to the suit.
The ruling was noted in additional briefs was filed Wednesday, citing the above sanctions.
“Actions have consequences. Today’s ruling is a clear affirmation that if you intentionally abuse your authority as an attorney to deceive voters about the safety and security of our elections – you will be held accountable,” Benson said in a statement. “This is an important victory in the fight to hold bad actors accountable for their attempts to undermine our democracy and use our legal system as a vehicle to spread conspiracy theories for personal and partisan gains.”
In January, Nessel requested sanctions against Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, Stefanie Junttila, and Texas attorney Sidney Powell in King v. Whitmer, another failed election lawsuit. The motion seeks to recover attorneys’ fees totaling $11,000 related to election filings dismissed in Michigan and currently pending with the court.
Judge Linda Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan held a hearing last month.
Nessel’s office also asked for further disciplinary action against the attorneys before the Attorney Grievance Commission of the State of Michigan and the State Bar of Texas.