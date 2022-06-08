(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers approved a bill that aims to allow 17-year-olds sling alcohol as tourism season begins.
House Bill 4232 aims to drop the minimum age to serve alcohol from 18 to 17 if the on-premises licensee trained the server via a program following Liquor Control Commission rules and if the server was supervised by a trained server at least 18 years old.
Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow welcomed the package.
"Michigan’s hospitality industry is operating with 35,000 fewer workers than it was pre-pandemic and as we head into peak tourism season it needs every edge it can get just to keep its head above water,” Winslow said in a statement.
If Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the bill, it would take effect after 90 days. Michigan would become the second state, after Maine, to let 17-year-olds serve alcohol, according to the Alcohol Policy Information System.
Neither Whitmer’s office nor bill sponsor Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, has responded to a request for comment.