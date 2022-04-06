(The Center Square) – A Detroit-area lawmaker and proponent of Michigan's law expunging first-time drunk-driving charges was arraigned last month for her second impaired driving arrest.
Because it's her second driving under the influence (DUI) arrest, Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford, won’t be eligible for the expungement program she championed.
Gongwer News first reported the story.
Cavanagh sponsored a bill triggered in August that allows the expungement of a first-time DUI charge in which no one was injured.
The Detroit News obtained a police report through the Freedom of Information Act. According to the report, police stopped the 30-year-old lawmaker after witnessing a vehicle driving on two flat tires that eventually pulled off onto Middlebelt Road near I-96.
The sobriety results of two tests were redacted.
Michigan State Police’s ICHAT system says it was Cavanagh’s second arrest for alleged drunk driving. In 2015, she pleaded guilty to operating while impaired and served one year of probation, the News said.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said the people of Michigan will "get the accountability they deserve."
"Until today, nobody ever admitted to what happened, hoping it would go away unnoticed," Wentworth said in a statement. "And unfortunately, that means everyone is still trying to figure it out. Thankfully, the Livonia Police were on alert and intervened before anything tragic happened."
"I just hope Leader Lasinski and the Democrat caucus didn’t know and try to keep it under wraps. Even if we have to step in as the legal process plays out, we will make sure the people of Michigan get the accountability they deserve."
After previous lawmaker missteps, legislative leadership has stripped committee access or enacted other penalties.
This DUI appears to be the third for Lansing lawmakers this session.
Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, made national headlines after wrecking his SUV in April 2021 while drunk and carrying a loaded firearm. He then resisted arrest and later attempted to sneak a key into prison.
Last month, Jones was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to four misdemeanors and two felony charges.
In April 2021, Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Oakfield Township, flipped his Jeep while drunk driving. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 15 hours of community service, and two years of probation.