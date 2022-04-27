(The Center Square) – There's a $666 million difference between the general government plans of the GOP-dominated House and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed budget.
A Michigan House Appropriations subcommittee approved House Bill 5783, a two-page template for the fiscal year 2022-2023 general government budget that doesn’t yet include appropriations. Those will be added later. However, a 38-page financial analysis from the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency explains possible programs.
The House GOP wants to spend $7.8 billion, while Whitmer intends to spend $7.1 billion for government programs. Either amount would drop year-over-year spending from general government programs in fiscal year 2021-22, which was $8.2 billion.
Whitmer wants the following programs; The GOP-led House doesn’t want them.
- $200 million one-time state funding for a regional economic development grant programs.
- $130 million for The Electrification of the Automotive Industry grant to fund electric vehicle (EV) research within a college of engineering.
- $100 million for Medical Education and Health Care grants to fund and improve medical education, health infrastructure, and cancer research.
- $50 million to subsidize EV and their chargers.
- $10 million of state funding to begin converting the state’s 7,000-vehicle fleet to EVs.
Whitmer wants to spend $4 million of state money on the the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification office to boost EVs, despite looming environmental problems and rare earth mineral shortages. Her budget includes $1.2 million to repeal the retirement tax by 2025, opposed by the GOP in the current form. Her budget suggestions support cutting $4 million in funding for unemployment benefit claims monitoring via a third-party service that verifies identities to reduce fraud. Meanwhile, the House wants to retain the $4 million spending.
GOP House Highlights include:
- $1.2 billion to pay down local pension debt.
- $40 million for the Pure Michigan tourism promotion program.
- $37 million for: firefighter and Emergency Medical Service signing bonuses; quarantine reimbursement; retention bonuses, gear; job shadowing; and marketing.
- $30 million of federal funds for a Grand Rapids outdoor amphitheater.
The GOP plan aims to place $39 million of general fund money into three restricted funds:
- $19 million to the Transportation Administration Support Fund.
- $10 million to the Election Equipment Reserve Fund to help local clerks replace outdated election equipment.
- $10 million to the Local Election Operations Reserve Fund to help train staff and update voter rolls.
Local governments that accept the grants could not accept third-party donations related to election operations.
The House plan aims to spend $100,000 of general funds to review how Michigan conducts election audits compared to other states.
Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, and chair of the House Appropriations General Government Subcommittee, welcomed the plan.
“I ran for office to help solve big problems for this state. This budget helps do just that while providing a path to prosperity for people across Michigan,” VanWoerkom said in a statement. “It invests in our communities, makes our state more competitive, and continues setting the stage for a bright future.”
The GOP plan seeks to spend $750,000 for the Legislature to defend the constitutionality of state laws if an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling weakens Roe. V. Wade, triggering a 1931 state law that criminalizes abortion, which Attorney General Dana Nessel has vowed not to enforce.
The bill advanced to the full House Appropriations Committee and is scheduled for a hearing Thursday at 9 a.m.