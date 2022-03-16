(The Center Square) – The Michigan House whiffed on a vote to exempt diapers from state sales and use tax.
The bipartisan House Bill 5611 and 5612 failed by a 49-54 vote.
Two bill sponsors, Reps. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, and Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, voted against their bill.
House Democrats supported the bill in committee but rejected the bill on the House floor. Some Republicans also voted “no.”
Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover, said the vote “lets down Michigan families” who require diapers.
“I was inspired to introduce this pro-family tax relief after the governor signed legislation to remove sales and use taxes for feminine hygiene products,” Alexander said in a statement. “Many supporters of the other plan decided to oppose a tax cut on the diapers and briefs that young families and seniors need. Some Democrats who voted no on my plan on the floor supported it in committee just last month. This disappointing flip-flop will burden families who are already paying the hefty prices of inflation.”
The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency (HFA) estimated the bill’s enactment would drop sales and use tax revenue by $18 to $20 million annually.
“Although the bills contain language to hold the School Aid Fund harmless, to the extent that the forgone revenue was sales tax, constitutional revenue sharing would also decline by about 10% of the sales tax loss,” HFA said.
In her State of the State Address, Whitmer promised to deliver on “kitchen-table” issues, including repealing the retirement tax and giving low-income families a tax credit boost.
However, Republicans want a tax break for all Michiganders that's three times larger than hers, which likely jammed negotiations pre-vote. Most bills that reach the House floor are expected to have enough votes to pass.
In November, Republicans and Democrats joined to exempt tampons from sales and use tax. However, the bills to exempt diapers were caught between political infighting that includes two significant GOP tax breaks sitting on Whitmer's desk: a $2.5 billion income tax break and a proposal to suspend the 27-cent per gallon state gas tax for six months.
Whitmer has signaled she will veto both.