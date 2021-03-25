(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives has adopted new transparency rules for severance packages, including banning gag clauses and limiting severance buyouts to six weeks of pay.
“If we expect the people of Michigan to trust their government, we have to be open, honest, and transparent with their money and how we operate. No government office should be able to rely on secret deals with employees using taxpayer dollars—it’s simply not right, and we’re going to make sure it never happens in the House,” Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, said in a statement. “This Legislature is determined to gain the trust of the people we represent by bringing in a strong new era of openness and accountability to state government.”
The Thursday announcement follows a fallout of recently exposed taxpayer-funded severance packages to government workers.
After reporters exposed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration paid out $253,000 in secret, taxpayer-funded severance packages, the first-term Democrat revised the confidentiality clauses but allowed them to continue.
Former Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray's severance deal included $85,872. Former state health director Robert Gordon was paid $155,506 in severance, a sum equal to nine months of Gordon's annual salary and health benefits.
The Detroit News also reported the Senate has paid out $373,000 in 20 secret severance deals.
Under the new House policy, severance pay can’t exceed six weeks of compensation unless it’s part of a legal settlement that would save taxpayers money in the long run.
Separately, Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, proposed legislation limiting taxpayer-funded severance payments to 12 weeks of compensation for employees unless a different determination is made that best serves the state’s interest.
The plan wouldn’t entitle state officers to severance pay, although it allows a determination of up to 12 weeks of compensation.
“These payments put together by Gov. Whitmer raised many ethical questions,” Roth said in a statement. “She chose to not be transparent with people like my constituents who are footing the bill for these payments, so it’s important in the future to protect their hard-earned money and establish some real ethical benchmarks. It’s simply not good business to operate this way at the state level and I’m working to fix it with this proposal. People expect a transparent state government that works for them.”
The plan prohibits confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements, including:
- State officers will not receive severances except to settle legal claims, and even then, pay cannot exceed 12 weeks of compensation.
- State offices must publish online a summary of severance agreements greater than 12 weeks, including dates and amounts.
- The state cannot prevent employees from talking about their agreements or acknowledging the existence of the agreements.
- The state cannot enter into nondisclosure agreements with state officers.
The legislation will be referred to the House Oversight Committee for consideration.