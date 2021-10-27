(The Center Square) – In an overnight session, the Michigan House voted 55-48 to pass a bill that aims to prohibit local governments from banning short-term rentals.
House Bill (HB) 4722 says short-term rental properties can't be banned, be subject to a conditional use permit, or be considered a commercial property. Local governments can limit the percentage of short-term rentals at 30% of the units in within its boundaries.
Under the bill, governments can limit someone to renting out two short-term rental properties. Also, a renter can only rent a short-term property for 30 consecutive days.
Bill sponsor State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, welcomed the passage, saying some communities have banned short-term rentals completely over the concerns of Michigander’s private property rights.
“The solution I brought forward ends these bans while creating consistency and restoring the rights of Michigan families, so they can invest confidently in a home without worrying whether they will unexpectedly lose the ability to rent that home if they choose,” Lightner said in a statement. “It also addresses the need for communities to be able to take action when big corporations scoop up large numbers of homes to rent out, effectively acting as hotels without having to abide by safety standards or pay taxes like hotels. This will give our local municipalities the flexibility needed to regulate the industry in a very reasonable way that fits their community.”
Bill opponents have argued local communities need the power to shut down problematic party-house rentals, but supporters say cities’ police powers can solve that problem.
Michigan Municipal League CEO and Executive Director Dan Gilmartin opposed the bill.
“The after-midnight vote by the Michigan House of Representatives to pass House Bill 4722 is an attack on families and the communities they call home,” Gilmartin said in a statement. “For months, community leaders and their coalition partners throughout the state have proposed compromise legislation on the short-term rental bills that would allow for appropriate and safe rental units across Michigan. The bill approved in the dark hours of Wednesday morning ignores these solutions and instead opens the flood gates to unregulated commercial-style rental units on every block in every community in our state. Who gains from commercial interests getting full access to our residential homes for revenue generating short-term rentals? Commercial investors, out-of-town business interests, and real estate brokers. Who loses? You and your community.”
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow said the package would hurt Michigan’s hotel industry, already weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bill 4722 is not a thoughtful solution to a complicated issue that needs to balance residential safety, fair competition and property rights – it is a tone-deaf handout to mostly out-of-state corporations that will erode neighborhoods, increase crime and cost jobs,” Winslow said in a statement. “Michiganders intuitively know this, which is why 70 percent of voters oppose legislation seeking to take away the power of local governments to control short-term rentals and 79 percent believe they should be taxed the same as hotels. We all deserve better than this and that opportunity still exists in the Senate.”
Winslow cited a survey earlier this year that found:
- 89% of voters are concerned that taking away local control of short-term rentals would result in increased housing costs, more crime and fewer homes for residents
- 79% of voters say the local city, township or county government should set rules and regulations
- 74% of voters say local communities should be allowed to set their own rules because each is different and may want different things
The bill now moves to the Senate.