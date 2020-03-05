The Michigan House passed a bill that would prohibit local governments from spending taxpayer money to fund gun buyback programs.
Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, sponsored House Bill 5479. She says gun buybacks aren’t an effective way to reduce crime.
“Purchasing personal private property from citizens is simply not the proper role of government,” Glenn said in a statement. “There is no research to show buyback programs reduce crime.”
She added that "there is research that shows criminals tend to steer clear of these types of programs, and gun owners use these programs to turn in broken and unwanted guns and use the money received to purchase new guns and more ammunition.”
Voluntary gun drop-off programs would be allowed under the legislation if funded by private money. Glenn said that public money could be spent in better ways.
“It is inappropriate to use our limited public resources, provided by our hard-working taxpayers, to buy broken, unwanted, and unused guns from private citizens,” Glenn said.
Glenn argued that those wanting to get rid of firearms could turn them in to law enforcement, or sell them to private-sector businesses.
“It would be wrong to force the owners of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop, Williams Gun Shop, Suderman’s Shooting Supply, Midtown Pawn, and other gun dealers in my district – each of whom has invested hard-earned money out of their own pocket to start a business – to find themselves in competition with a unit of government that’s unfairly using their own tax dollars to compete against them,” she said.
Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, argued that gun buybacks remove firearms from the public that could otherwise be stolen and used to commit crimes.
Rep Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, argued gun buyback programs fight crime by incentivizing people to give up guns.
The National Rifle Association supported the bill, while seven groups opposed it, but didn’t provide spoken testimony when the bill cleared the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
Research isn't clear if gun buyback programs achieve the intended goal of reducing firearm-related crime.
A study published in the Injury Prevention Journal in 2002 analyzing gun buybacks in Milwaukee County, Wis., found the firearms bought weren’t usually the same type of guns linked to homicides and suicides.
“Although buyback programs may increase awareness of firearm violence, limited resources for firearm injury prevention may be better spent in other ways,” the authors concluded.
HB 5479 now moves to the Senate.