(The Center Square) – A plan for Michigan’s students to return to school is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after the House approved it Monday.
The plan consists of House Bills 5911, 5912, and 5913, which would let local school districts decide whether to return to in-person, hybrid or online-only instruction.
The Senate passed the bills on Saturday, and Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation.
The plan ties 75 percent of enrollment counts to the previous year and 25 percent to the upcoming year for per-pupil funding, addressing concerns that many parents may transfer students to another district, home school or cyber school.
The package requires two student assessments, one within nine weeks of beginning the school year and another by the end of the year for districts to receive funding.
For the upcoming year, the plan waives the previous requirement for schools to conduct a minimum of 180 days and 1,098 hours of school.
School boards must publicly reevaluate their learning method plan every 30 days and take comments from parents and guardians.
The bills also require “at least one two-way interaction per month for at least 75% of pupils” to receive full state aid, according to the bill summary.
Whitmer negotiated the plan with Democratic and Republican leaders last week.
The previous Republican plan required in-person education for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
The Michigan Education Association (MEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) supported the package.
“Legislative compromises are never perfect, and the revised versions of HB 5911-13 under consideration in the Senate today are no exception,” MEA President Paula Herbart and ADT President David Hecker said in a joint statement.
“However, those bills provide students, parents, educators, and districts both certainty and flexibility on key issues as we head into the 2020-2021 school year.”
Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, supported changing the district education assessment from monthly to quarterly, saying it would be burdensome for school districts.
Tri-County Alliance for Public Education Executive Director Robert McCann said the legislation was “rushed.”
“It is unfortunate that so many legislators chose not to listen to the continuing requests of educators to forgo plans that are unhelpful and only serve to create additional barriers to success,” McCann said in a statement.
“With the first day of school just weeks away, the focus now must be on getting back to work immediately to fund schools and cover the significant costs associated with a safe reopening to ensure children across the state have access to the education they deserve.”
Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, said the bill package's monthly education reassessments hold school districts and leaders accountable to families.
“If they feel this accountability measure put in place during this time of pandemic is too much to do, too much work, you need to do your job,” Hornberger said on the floor.
Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, warned that school districts didn’t plan for students to leave districts for virtual schools and other options, taking with them their per-pupil dollars.
Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said the package was “truly monumental” and gave peace of mind for parents and teachers, and would ensure students can receive a “top-level education.”