(The Center Square) – After striking a deal with the GOP-dominated Senate, the Michigan House approved a $2.5 billion measure to provide broad tax relief against 40-year-high inflation.
The compromise includes the House's $1 billion to drop the personal tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% and spend $1.5 billion to pay down pension debt, plus the Senate GOP’s $500 per child tax credit.
The compromise eliminated the Senate GOP provision to lower the corporate tax rate from 6% to 3.9%. Michigan has roughly $6 billion in federal funds.
Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, welcomed the plan, which reconciles Senate Bill 768 with House Bill 5838.
“People I talk to in communities I represent know the state has all this extra money and is working with record surplus levels,” Hall said in a statement. “It’s time we give some of this money back to hard-working taxpayers and seniors to help with their budgets.”
An average family of four in Michigan would receive around $147 in tax relief; with the child tax credit, savings could jump to $1,147.
Many seniors could also receive additional tax relief through a proposed $600 million in exemption changes. The income exempted from taxes for people 62 and older would rise to $20,000 for individual filers and $40,000 for joint filers, instead of those 67 and older under current law.
An additional exemption would apply to retirement income – $20,000 for single filers and $40,000 for joint filers. With both exemptions, a person 62 or older with retirement income can exempt $40,000 for single filers or $80,000 for joint filers.
Despite a likely veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 10 Democrats voted for the bill.
The GOP-pitched tax break is more than triple the relief compared to Whitmer’s plan. Whitmer wants an annual $500 million tax break for retirees who would save about $1,000 per year and about $262 million per year for low-income families.
However, the GOP’s larger tax break would break Whitmer’s $74 billion proposed budget for 2023.
"Michiganders who have worked hard, played by the rules and budgeted for their whole lives should be able to retire and keep all of their hard-earned dollars," Whitmer said in January. "Putting money back in the pockets of retirees will help them afford the essentials from prescriptions, rent, utilities, car payments, to gifts for their grandkids."
The GOP argues all Michiganders need tax relief, while Whitmer wants targeted relief to seniors, low-income families, and electric vehicle companies.
The conservative Michigan Freedom Fund welcomed the bill’s passage.
“We’re proud of the leadership in the state House for making tax cuts a priority to help four million Michigan taxpayers who are struggling with rising prices as a direct result of the Whitmer-Biden agenda,” Director Tori Sachs said in a statement. “State government has billions in surplus revenue, and it’s time to give this money back to hardworking taxpayers. Governor Whitmer must put away her overused veto pen and sign this bill.”
The Michigan Municipal League CEO Dan Gilmartin applauded the votes to pay down pension debt.
“We applaud today’s action by the state House in passing HB 5054 and thankful for state Representatives who made this effort possible,” Gilmartin said in a statement. “This bill would bring much needed relief to many of our communities and would significantly improve the capacity of all Michigan communities moving forward. We look forward to working with the state Senate to get approval in that Chamber as well.”