(The Center Square) – In a Tuesday late-night session, The Michigan House approved a $1.5 billion spending plan to fight COVID-19.
The House passed House Bill (HB) 5523 on a vote of 98-4. The bill aims to spend $1 billion for COVID-19 treatment, testing, and workforce stabilizations. That includes:
- $360 million for COVID-19 lab capacity
- $300 million for health care worker recruitment
- $90 million for the COVID-19 vaccine
- $60 million for DHHS funding for monoclonal treatments
- $50 million for COVID-19 early treatment sites.
- $25 million for COVID-19 early treatment procurement
Studies suggest monoclonal antibodies and other COVID-19 treatments can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 85%.
“This is a multi-faceted plan to help more COVID patients recover more quickly and fully, provide reinforcements at short-staffed hospitals, and keep students healthy and able to catch up on lost learning,” House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said in a statement. “We are coming together and doing what must be done for our state right now, while also building positive momentum for important initiatives moving forward.
The bill now moves to the Senate.
The House also approved HB 4398 to spend $725 million on early response COVID-19. Of the total, $150 million would fund school COVID-19 testing kits, $140 million for emergency rental assistance, and $14.2 million for long-term care strike teams.
That total includes:
- $140 million for emergency and disaster response
- $193 million for the Department of Transportation, focusing on supporting airports, environmental health threats, and other grants
- $47.1 million for the substance abuse block grant
- $19.7 million for the mental health block grant
- $10.8 million for refugee services
- $10 million for the teacher talent pipeline
Combined, the two bills will provide $300 million in additional funding for COVID testing in schools.
Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Twp., said that monoclonal antibodies might have saved her husband's life.
“Since April, when my husband fell severely ill to COVID, I have been fighting for better access to monoclonal antibody treatments here in Michigan," Whiteford said in a statement. "The plan we approved today will ensure better access to that treatment, as well as other early treatment options that may come about in the coming weeks and months.”