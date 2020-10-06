(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Tuesday issued orders it says will protect residents in the state’s residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced his executive order after the Michigan Supreme Court last Friday invalidated similar COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the court determined her emergency powers expired on April 30.
Gordon’s power derives from Michigan Civil Law 333.2253, which grants the MDHHS director the authority to protect public health during an epidemic. This includes prohibiting “the gathering of people for any purpose” as well as establishes “procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws.”
“Ensuring the health and safety of vulnerable Michiganders and those under our care is of the utmost importance,” Gordon said in a statement. “This order reestablishes protections that have helped Michigan sharply reduce the loss of life in nursing homes. With the level of COVID in Michigan rising again, these protections are more critical than ever.”
Gordon’s order is effective immediately, and expires Oct. 30.
The residential care order is three-fold, and includes requiring facilities to report cases; limit visitations; and restrict communal dining.
All covered facilities are required to:
- Notify employees and residents of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 12 hours of identification.
- Inform legal guardians or health proxies for all residents within the facility of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 24 hours.
- Post a notice in a conspicuous place near the main entrance of the care facility indicating the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.
- Contact the local health department in the facility’s jurisdiction to report the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.
Residential care facilities as defined by MDHHS include nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster care, assisted living, independent living, and residential facilities for substance use disorders.
As with Whitmer’s previous orders, MDHHS is limiting visitation permits only to assist residents with daily living activities and compassionate care. Exemptions for MDHHS visiting restrictions include medical service providers, resident physicians, and window visits when there is a barrier between the resident and visitors.
Outdoor visits must adhere to a rule that requires a six-foot separation between all people. Additionally, no new COVID-19 cases may have originated in any facility within the previous 14 days.
Child care facilities and juvenile justice facilities will adhere to a different set of visitation rules. Visitors will be allowed as long as they submit to an advance COVID-19 screen and provide information about COVID-19 prevention practices and symptoms of the virus; facilities limit visitors by appointment only and restrict all entrances and visits to specifically designated areas; and social distancing and mask-wearing protocols must be observed.
All facilities will be allowed to conduct communal dining, provided Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and MDHHS guidance is observed. These community dining rules will apply for the first time to independent living, hospice facilities and substance use disorder residential facilities.
Violation of the MDHHS order is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, or a fine of not more than $200, or both.