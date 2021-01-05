(The Center Square) – Vaccination data released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday has unleashed scathing rebukes from several Michigan-based groups.
The CDC reported the state has distributed only 128,390 of its doses, or 33.8% of its current supply of COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as of this past Monday. So far, about 250,000 doses remain undistributed.
Those numbers are an improvement from Dec. 29, when the CDC reported the state had distributed only 25.6% of available doses. Even with the improvement, however, less than 1% of Michigan’s 10 million residents have been administered a vaccine.
According to Michigan Freedom Fund, Michigan’s vaccination rates are 40% lower than the rest of the nation, ranking it 44th out of the 50 states. MFF reports the national average for vaccinations is 1,390 immunizations for every 100,000 residents, while Michigan has immunized only 992 people per 100,000 residents, or 90,453 total shots.
By comparison, North Dakota has immunized 2,918 residents per 100,000; New York has administered 1,412 immunizations per 100,000 residents; and Florida has immunized 1,232 residents per 100,000.
MFF Executive Director Tony Daunt blames the rollout on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but also said part of the blame rests with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, who was named to presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services transition team last month.
“Every day Whitmer fails to effectively distribute a massive, unused stockpile of the vaccine is a day more Michiganians get unnecessarily sick – or worse,” Daunt said in a statement.
“Michigan’s own Pfizer led the way with their development of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, and its delivery of hundreds-of-thousands of doses to the state. Now Whitmer trails the nation in getting them administered,” Daunt added.
“The Governor, MDHHS, and their teams had months to prepare for COVID vaccine distribution,” Daunt said. “Other states used that time and figured this out, and they’re all but lapping Michigan when it comes to vaccine delivery. We’re underperforming the rest of the nation by 40%!”
Tori Sachs is Director of Michigan Rising Action. In a news release, she cited state data to note the increased COVID-19 vulnerability of the elderly, and that long-term care facilities are the leading locations for outbreaks of the virus.
"Michigan ranks at the bottom for vaccine distribution while Gov. Whitmer and Director Gordon have been focused on politics instead of ensuring those most vulnerable to COVID-19 get vaccinated," Sachs said in a statement.
“Two-thirds of the vaccines given to Michigan are sitting on shelves. Director Gordon should resign from the Biden transition team immediately to focus on distributing the vaccine to Michigan's most vulnerable."