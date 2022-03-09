(The Center Square) – The Michigan GOP wants to cut the rising cost at the gas pump by 27 cents per gallon by suspending the state's gas tax for six months.
Per-gallon gas prices broke $4 per gallon nationwide earlier this week.
Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said lawmakers would pass a bill Wednesday afternoon to suspend the state’s 27.3 cents per gallon fuel tax for six months to provide relief from concurrent 40-year high inflation and record gas prices.
The Senate will approve the bill next week and send it to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
The plan, which isn’t online at the time of filing, would enact a six-month suspension of the state’s 27-cents-per-gallon fuel tax starting April 1. On Tuesday, Pres. Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian energy imports that will likely exacerbate rising prices at the pump.
Wentworth said the two tax break bills would test whether Whitmer wants to cut taxes or just wants political points before the 2022 election.
“Michigan families need real solutions, not phony leadership,” Wentworth said in a statement. “Rejecting our income tax cut and passing the buck to Washington, D.C. here doesn’t solve a thing. The governor keeps saying she wants to cut taxes, but I’m not sure she’s actually willing to do it. I guess we’ll find out soon.”
On Tuesday, Whitmer and five other Democrat governors called on the U.S. Congress to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.3 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.
The letter reads: “Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more.”
The GOP’s proposed 27 cent gas tax break would be more than if the federal government suspended the smaller 18.4 cents federal tax since state sales tax is calculated on the transaction’s total.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, challenged Whitmer to help cut taxes instead of just asking others.
“Instead of using her pen to write letters to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Gov. Whitmer should use it to sign the bill cutting taxes for every Michigander that’s collecting dust on her desk,” Shirkey said in a statement.
“This is a serious situation that requires more than letter writing and the magnanimous gesture of asking someone else to foot the bill. Six in 10 Michiganders are living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to feed their families, heat their homes and put enough gas in their cars to get to work. Republicans in the Legislature will again vote to help residents keep more of what they earn, but we need the governor to lead instead of abdicating her responsibilities to Washington.”
In a press release, the GOP said the bill’s enactment would save Michiganders $750 million, the lost revenue which state surplus funds would possibly replace. However, it’s nearly impossible to project future human action, the price of crude oil, or the result of international conflicts.
If the state and federal government suspended both fuel taxes, the fuel price per gallon would drop by 45 cents. However, the lost revenue would diminish road funding, possibly deterring Whitmer’s promise to “fix the damn roads.”
The Senate plans to send the bill to Whitmer’s desk alongside a $2.5 billion GOP tax break plan, which she will likely veto because it would dismantle her $74 billion budget for 2023.
“Why in the world would we write a letter to Congress asking for lower gas prices somehow someday when we can just step up and fix it ourselves?” Wentworth asked. “Michigan has billions of dollars in surplus revenue available and one of the nation’s highest state fuel taxes. The solution here isn’t complicated. Republicans are going to take action today and put a real plan on the governor’s desk to actually lower the cost at the pump.”