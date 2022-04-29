(The Center Square) – A GOP budget bill that could see a House vote next week aims to provide record school funding, spend billions paying down pension debt, and provide tax relief.
Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, welcomed the plan.
“This is a budget plan that greatly benefits Michigan families and communities – today and for years to come,” Albert said in a statement. “We propose significant tax relief and deliver it quickly to help families struggling under the weight of higher prices at the gas station and grocery store.”
The state’s 2023 Fiscal Year begins October 1.
Highlights include:
- $125 million to recruit and retain local public safety officers.
- $100 million for law enforcement communication towers, and community policing initiatives.
- Nearly $6.8 billion for a Department of Transportation budget, including a one-time investment of $750 million for local roads.
- $40 million in the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.
- $20 million to support pregnant mothers and their babies by increasing access to prenatal and postnatal care and promoting adoption.
A news release says the House budget aims to spend $4 billion in one-time funding to offset pension debt, including $2.6 billion for the teachers’ retirement system, $1.2 billion for local municipalities, and another $350 million for the Michigan State Police pension system.
“This important step will improve the finances of schools and local governments well into the future – without asking our kids and grandkids to pay off the debt piled up by their parents,” Albert said in a statement
The plan would place $100 million into the ‘Rainy Day’ fund and $674 million for the school aid stabilization fund.
A school aid fund of nearly $20 billion would include provide a per-pupil foundation allowance of $9,000, up by $300 per student from the current year and more than $2,000 from a decade ago. The plan proposes spending $500 million for teacher recruitment and retention, $300 million in school safety initiatives, $210 million for special education cost reimbursements.
State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice says the GOP proposed budget isn’t enough and doesn’t add funding for economically disadvantaged students and English learners.
“While there is significant funding for teacher recruitment, there is little associated with staff retention and no staff retention bonuses, which were in the governor’s budget,” Rice said in a statement. “The legislature can do better on teacher recruitment and staff retention to help rebuild a profession that it undermined substantially over the last two decades through underfunding and onerous state laws.”
He called for more mental health funding, and a Whitmer-supported $1 billion school infrastructure fund.
“Michigan needs a K-12 school aid budget that focuses on the unique needs and costs of all students, strengthens the teaching profession, and provides better supports for students and staff,” Rice said. “The governor’s proposed budget does just that, and the state legislature needs to craft a budget with similar focus.”
The House plan aims to allocate $750,000 to defend state laws, specifically Michigan’s 1931 law that criminalized abortion as a misdemeanor. The law could be triggered if the U.S. Supreme Court weakens Roe. v. Wade via a ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
If the law was triggered, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel has sworn not to enforce it. In April, Whitmer asked the state Supreme Court to strike the abortion ban.
The House budget aims to require state employees to work in offices if they worked from offices before the pandemic. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20,000 Michigan workers are still remote, which has decimated foot traffic downtown.
Various subcommittees are advancing bills that will reconcile the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.