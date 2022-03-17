(The Center Square) –Michigan communities are getting $86 million to fight homelessness.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $86 million via 284 Continuum of Care (CoC) grants to the these Michigan housing and service organizations to address homelessness statewide.
“Access to stable housing is a basic necessity – the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “These Continuum of Care program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”
The CoC program aims to reduce homelessness by reducing barriers to housing. The program is the largest source of federal grant funding for serving the homeless. The 2021 awards include $102 million for new domestic violence support projects.
The Midwest received more than $451 million via 1,369 awards that will fund communities to help homeless people move into permanent housing with support services to achieve long-term stability.
A 2014 white paper by the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs details the costs of serving homeless people.
These programs reduce taxpayer cost in the long-run by giving these people a home so they don't clog health care, prisons, courts, and social service agencies, mostly funded by taxpayers. The paper says placing homeless people into housing and helping them thrive aims to give cost-savings to taxpayers and provide a social safety net.
For comparison, housing each prisoner for a year costs about $36,000.
As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day. Data for the 2018-2019 school year reported to the U.S. Department of Education estimated 34,853 public school students were homeless.