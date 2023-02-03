(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1.8 million grant to address homelessness in Michigan.
The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care that coordinates the implementation of the homelessness response system received the HUD grant totaling $1,856,372.
As of January 2020, HUD estimates Michigan’s homeless population was 8,638 on any given day.
The national award total is nearly $315 million in grants to 46 communities.
“We know that when we invest in housing people, it works. Statistics show that when people are sheltered, communities stabilize, criminal activities decline, recidivism is reduced, and over-all mental and physical well-being is improved,” HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Diane M. Shelley said in a statement. “These grants, as well as the coming vouchers, will give Michigan the resources it needs to solve unsheltered and rural homelessness humanely and effectively via a Housing First approach providing housing and services to address people’s unique needs.”
In the coming weeks, HUD expects to award grants to more communities. Communities were asked to develop a comprehensive approach to addressing unsheltered and rural homelessness that involves coordination with health care providers and other housing agencies such as public housing authorities.
“Housing with supportive services solves homelessness,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. “That’s why, for the first time the federal government is deploying targeted resources to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered settings or in rural areas. With these grants and vouchers, HUD is filling this gap and giving communities the resources and tools to improve housing and health outcomes for people on the streets, in encampments, under bridges, and in rural areas.”
Public housing authorities partnering with awarded CoC grantees will receive priority for Housing Choice “Stability” Vouchers that allow people experiencing homelessness to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided nearly 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers and $5 billion in HOME Investment Partnership homelessness grants.
In late December, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness released Pres. Joe Biden’s goal to reduce all homelessness by 25% by 2025.
Michigan cities are also spending an influx of COVID relief on homeless outreach.
In March, Michigan received $86 million to fight homelessness. In October, Grand Rapids decided to spend $7.8 million on a homeless outreach team