(The Center Square) – The Michigan film credit incentive nearly bankrupted Allen Park in 2010, but lawmakers want to bring back a similar program anyway.
Legislation was introduced last December, which, if passed, would offer up to a 30% credit for commercials, film, television and streaming productions produced in Michigan. Nonresident projects could garner a 20% credit.
State film incentive programs became widespread over the past decade, but Michigan's program initiated during the administration of Gov. Jennifer Granholm wound up plagued by an Allen Park film studio that failed before any jobs were created.
Unity Studios was built with $31 million in bonds and the promise the project would create at least 3,000 jobs, according to Michigan Capitol Confidential. Instead, Allen Park taxpayers were left with a multi-million dollar mess.
By the time the state legislature scaled back the 42% state film incentive program to $50 million per year in 2015. taxpayers had already spent $500 million subsidizing film productions, according to The Mackinac Center for Public Policy's James Hohman.
The film tax credit program proposed this past December would offer a 25% credit of direct production expenditures. If the production includes an approved "filmed in Michigan logo” or compensates Michigan employees, the credit would jump to 30%. Nonresident employees could garner a 20% credit.
Joel Paul Reisig, a lifelong Michigander and producer of more than 20 in-state films, has pitched his own plan, which he claims would cut costs and restructure incentives to help Michiganders instead of California producers who parachute in for taxpayer money and leave once it dries up.
Reisig suggested capping total rebates at $25 million per year with a minimum per project budget at $50,000 and the maximum at $1 million — a maximum taxpayer-funded rebate of $350,000 per project.
Reisig said this plan wasn’t round-tabled with the eight largest Michigan movie producers and wouldn’t help the local film industry.
Instead, his plan would offer a 35% rebate for in-state workers and 0% for out-of-state workers in an attempt to pay Michiganders with its own taxpayer dollars.
“Under the 2008 rebates almost all the good acting roles were cast in LA," Reisig told The Center Square. "I watched directors fly in actors to deliver one or two lines,” Reisig said. “Michigan actors were left with the scraps, a few received very small parts while most Michigan actors were looked at as cheap extras. Hollywood had the false impression that MI actors are amateurs.”
This is a low enough number that both sides of the aisle may agree to it, Reisig said, yet a high enough number to build a constant industry in our state.
Reisig said a yearly rebate cap of $25 million could allow producers to approve one or two big Hollywood movies annually that don’t create long-term jobs or support a lasting industry in Michigan.
Or, assuming a $500,00 average per project budget and a rebate of $175,000, Reisig estimated producers would be able to rebate 143 annual projects in TV movies, episodic TV shows, and high-end indie films — enough work so actors and crews from other states would move to Michigan, creating a permanent, local film industry.
“Or we can repeat our past mistakes, pander to Hollywood, bring in one or two large movies per year, and once again watch the entire industry fall apart the second we lower the rebate,” Reisig said.
“The way to build a stable industry is not by hunting to bring Hollywood movies here, but by growing Michigan born and bred producers who want to live, work, and set up roots in their home state.”