(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan will submit its electric vehicle infrastructure plan by August 1, detailing how it will spend an expected $110 million of federal money.
The spending aims to calm range anxiety – one of the two most significant challenges to widespread EV adoption since batteries provide less range in cold weather and fewer "refueling" options than gas engines.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program criteria require:
- Charging infrastructure every 50 miles along the designated Alternative Fuel Corridor highway and within one mile of an exit.
- At least four DC simultaneous fast chargers.
- The EV charging station must have a minimum power at or above 600kW and supports at least 150kW per port simultaneously across four ports for charging.
Here's a proposed map of chargers.
The $110 million will inch toward the recommendation of the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan of building infrastructure to support 2 million EVs on Michigan roads by 2030. A 2021 Council on Future Mobility and Electrification report says that 2 million EVs would require 10,000 Level 3 Chargers and 90,000 Level 2 chargers.
Jason Hayes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, questioned why all Michigan taxpayers are subsidizing EVs.
“If you compare the number of chargers per EV to the number of gas stations per internal combustion engine vehicle, EVs come out way ahead,” Hayes said in a statement. “Currently, there is an EV charger for every 40 to 45 EVs. That ratio drops to almost one-to-one if you include home chargers. But, for ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicles, the number is closer to one gas station for every 1,600 to 1,700 vehicles. There is no reason to blow another $110 million of our limited tax dollars to provide yet another charging station. Let the private sector take on that role.”
Currently, Michigan Secretary of State registration shows 6.5 million vehicles with internal combustion engines, 20,189 EVs, and 12,218 plug-in hybrid EVs.
The state recommends subsidizing EV and at-home charging stations and exploring incentives for electric off-road vehicles, electric recreational vessels, and e-bikes.
The state and private automakers have heavily invested in EV infrastructure and research, including the following:
- Lake Michigan EV circuit.
- Charge Up MI program spent $16.1 million to install 276 EV chargers.
- A wireless charging road.
- $130 million for new EV training and research center.
- $126 million for the Central Innovation District.
- The state has subsidized an EV battery plant with $189 million.
General Motors says it will spend $35 billion on EVs and autonomous vehicles by 2025. Ford says it will spend $50 billion by 2026 on EVs.
Consumers Energy says it has provided over 2,000 incentives for EV chargers at homes, businesses, and public locations in less than three years and aims to power 1 million EVs in Michigan by 2030. Consumers Energy says more people are using its 36 EV fast chargers statewide in the last year, up from 3,000 sessions to 18,000.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration will approve or request changes to state plans by September 30.