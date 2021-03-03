(The Center Square) – On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) officials announced expanding vaccination eligibility beginning Monday.
This change follows President Joe Biden’s announcement that ramped-up production will provide doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May.
The state aims to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders over age 16.
MDHHS will start vaccinating Michiganders age 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities, caregiver family members, and guardians of children with special health care needs.
Beginning Monday, March 22, vaccine eligibility will expand to all Michiganders 50 and older. More than 40% of Michiganders age 65 and older have been vaccinated, the state said.
“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family and your community.
Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun encouraged all who are eligible to get a shot.
“Over 2.3 million doses of the safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, and we know more vaccine is coming into the state,” Khaldun said in a statement. “We are pleased to expand eligibility for more people to get vaccinated as we continue to focus on our most vulnerable and those at highest risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.”
All vaccine providers may begin vaccinating the two new priority groups starting Monday. Those eligible to receive a vaccine should:
- Check the website of the local health department or hospital to find out their process or for registration forms;
- Check additional vaccination sites, such as local pharmacies like Meijer, Rite Aid, or Cardinal Health
- Residents without internet access or who need assistance with vaccine scheduling can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or can call 2-1-1.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The vaccine is deemed 85% effective in preventing severe disease.
Michigan expects to receive 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, welcomed the announcement.
“The significant increase in vaccine supply to our state this week is an encouraging sign that we will be able to vaccinate 70% of our adult population more quickly than originally planned," Peters said in a statement. "The three vaccines currently available have all been proved safe and highly effective; we urge Michigan residents to get whatever vaccine is available to them when it’s their turn. Doing so will ensure we prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks, save lives, and help our businesses and schools return to normal operations as soon as possible.”
Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley applauded the announcement as well.
“The Small Business Association of Michigan has continually advocated for a simpler eligibility system for the COVID-19 vaccine that is not complicated to administer and prioritizes those with the highest risk of serious illness or death,” Calley said in a statement. “Today’s move to open vaccines on March 8 for those 50 and older with preexisting conditions, followed by anyone over 50 two weeks later, accomplishes both of these objectives.
“SBAM applauds Governor Whitmer for enacting this approach and encourages all Michiganders to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Widespread vaccine administration will be the key to ending this pandemic.”