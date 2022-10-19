(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub.
The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month and the last 12 months to determine percentages of job openings. For example, Alaska, the state facing the most struggles, has an 11.9% job opening rate for the latest month and a 9.78% for the last 12 months.
The survey ranked Michigan 47th out of 51 for states struggling to hire, with a job openings rate of 4.6% and a 7.27% job openings rate for the last year.
The job openings rate is the number of openings on the last business day of the month as a percent of total employment plus job openings.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data said in August, job opening rates decreased in 26 states and increased in two. The largest decreases in job opening rates occurred in Michigan (-2.4%), Ohio (-2% points), and Indiana (-1.9 points).
Meanwhile, the number of job openings decreased in 26 states and increased in two states. The most significant decreases in the job openings level occurred in Ohio (-122,000), Michigan (-118,000), and California (-106,000).
The most significant decreases in the quits level occurred in Michigan (-23,000), Missouri (-18,000), and Kansas (-7,000).
Don Kjelleren, executive director for ’68 Center for Career Exploration at Williams College, estimated the labor market imbalance will continue beyond 202.
“In my estimation, the imbalance will continue throughout 2022 and likely far beyond. The United States is not the only country facing labor shortages, an inflationary impact on wages, and a lack of skilled workers. These market dynamics aren’t going to go away anytime soon, and skilled workers, wherever they are from, will remain in high demand,” Kjelleren said in a statement.
The states struggling the most to find employees are Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Those struggling the least include New York, the District of Columbia, Washington, Kansas, and Michigan.