(The Center Square) – An employee of Rieth-Riley Construction in Lansing last week petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in Washington to ask if employees could vote to drop the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 324 as their bargaining representative.
Rieth-Riley completes road construction projects across Michigan.
Attorneys for The Virginia-based National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRWLDF) helped Rayalan Kent file the request for review.
The petition says more than 30 percent of Kent’s co-workers submitted a request to vote out Local 324 in March, citing Local 324 had filed unfair labor practice charges against Rieth-Riley.
NLRB Region 7 in Detroit held the election request in abeyance based on those unfair labor practice charges, one of which is from 2018.
The petition says the Region didn’t explain the charges or “why they rose to the requisite level to block the employees’ petition.”
Local 324 had bargained with Rieth-Riley for 17 months with no agreement and called a strike in July 2019 against the company, the complaint says.
But almost nine months into the strike, the complaint says some employees have continued working.
Kent’s request for review follows NLRB amended rules for “blocking charges,” which the request says that union officials file to stop employees from voting the union out.
That might change soon.
New NLRB rules, expected to be enacted in August, allow employees to have a vote whether or not to keep their union despite “blocking charges.”
The petition argues that workers’ votes could be delayed “apparently indefinitely” due to COVID-19.
The request for review says the three “blocking charges” filed against Rieth-Riley have no “causal connection” to the petition to vote out the union.
Region 7’s decision to continue blocking the election yields “the employees’ free choice rights to an unpopular union’s claims,” the request argues.
The request asks the NLRB to “order Region 7 to proceed to a secret-ballot election without further delay” so employees can exercise their National Labor Relations Act right to vote out unwanted unions.
Kent and his co-workers aren’t the only ones in the Mitten whose union delayed an election vote due to charges without a hearing if those charges were related to the election petition.
Sandy Harris also recently petitioned the NLRB to apply the new rules for “blocking charges” to allow a vote to remove Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).
Local 324 didn’t return The Center Square’s request for comment.
“These cases show again how union officials, often with assistance of NLRB Region officials, have abused the NLRB’s ‘blocking charge’ policy to nullify workers’ rights under federal law to vote out unwanted unions,” NRWLDF President Mark Mix said in a statement.
“The NLRB in Washington must take immediate action to protect employees’ free choice rights by not only reversing the decision to delay implementation of the new rule, but also by applying the new rule to all cases currently blocked under the old ‘blocking charge’ policy.”