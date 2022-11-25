(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings.
The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring to 32.5% in the fall.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiles the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 of patient safety metrics and weighs them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Half of the score relates to the environment in which patients receive care and how often a hospital gives patients recommended treatment for a medical condition or procedure. Examples of these measures include progress toward using a computerized physician order entry to reduce medication ordering errors, use of intensivists in intensive care units, and hand hygiene practices. The other half of the score relates to what happens to patients while they receive care. Examples of these outcome measures include hospital-acquired conditions and healthcare-associated infections.
If hospitals don’t have enough safety data available, they don’t receive a grade. Federal hospitals, critical access hospitals, specialty hospitals, long-term care and rehabilitation facilities, free-standing children’s hospitals and outpatient surgery centers don’t receive grades.
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit was the only one of Michigan’s 81 hospitals that received a “D” in the fall ranking. The rest received an “A,” “B” or “C” grade. Four of the five MyMichigan medical centers weren’t graded in the fall. MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a “C.” The Gratiot, Midland and West Branch MyMichigan medical centers received an “A” in the spring.
Nationally, 30% of hospitals received an "A," 28% received a "B," 36% received a "C," 6% received a "D," and 1% received an "F,” the nonprofit said. Leapfrog’s analysis has found that over the past decade, some medical events that should never happen, such as falls and trauma and incidents of objects unintentionally left in a body after surgery, have decreased by about 25%. Before the pandemic, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, decreased by 22%; central line-associated bloodstream infection, or CLABSI, decreased by 43%; and Clostridioides difficile infection, or C. diff, decreased by 8%, the release said. These five improvements saved an estimated more than 16,000 lives in the 10 years that have passed since the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade launched, the release said.