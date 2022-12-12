(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan.
A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
The report then compares Michigan’s performance against the performance of the top 10 states in the nation, and other states.
Michigan improved one rank in per capita GDP, median household income, and poverty and improved two positions in labor force participation.
In 2009, Michigan ranked 49th overall. While the state has advanced since then, some states are beating out Michigan in several economic indicators. Idaho, Tennessee, and New Hampshire ascended into the Top 10. Also, Ohio jumped 10 spots to 23rd.
Business Leaders for Michigan President and CEO Jeff Donofrio called on Michigan to invest in the state's economy.
“We’ve seen significant progress in Michigan’s rankings over the last decade, but as these numbers show, our competitors aren’t waiting for Michigan to catch up,” Donofrio said in a statement. “While Michigan improved in most individual metrics year over year, other states are growing faster and if we don’t act now, they will leave us in the dust. Michigan’s recent catalytic investments in economic development, talent and education haven’t been in place long enough for us to feel their full impact. We need to keep our foot on the pedal and continue our work to help Michiganders compete and win.”
The benchmarking compares Michigan to other states. The top ten states in 2022 are Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Washington, Idaho, Tennessee, and New Hampshire.
Tennessee ranked 34th six years ago but broke the Top 10 in this report, partly due to economic development and overhauling its kindergarten through career education system. In addition, Tennessee and Idaho attracted many tech workers to their states who could work remotely.
Business Leaders for Michigan CFO Howard Ungerleider called for Michigan to become a top 10 state.
“Michigan has made historic investments in the past year to make our state more competitive, and we must continue to stay focused on what it will take to become a Top 10 state,” Ungerleider said in a statement. “It is critical that we continue to have a consistent and long-term strategy – with bipartisan support from our policymakers – that improves economic development, K-12 education, post-secondary education and training, and the overall business climate.”
The University of Michigan’s Economic Outlook for 2023-24 says that Michigan’s payroll jobs count remained 2% below its pre-pandemic level as of September, relying on the most recent data available.
Michigan’s labor force participation rate peaked at 68.8% in the first quarter of 2000 before dropping for a decade during the 2000s and hitting a record low of 59.2% in 2021.
The report expects Michigan's aging population and early retirements to continue to suppress labor force growth.
“The state’s labor force participation rate is likely to be one of the key metrics that will display the scarring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for the longest period of time," the report noted.