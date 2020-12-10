(The Center Square) – The three official committee assignments of Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, have been revoked after she posted a video to social media telling her “soldiers” to make President Donald Trump's supporters "pay.”
“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly; we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough,” she said.
“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” she continued.
Johnson had released voicemails of people threatening to lynch her after she questioned witnesses in a House Oversight Committee last week that featured Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
“I hope you like burning crosses in your yard,” one voicemail said. Other voicemails included racist and misogynistic epithets, with one asserting Johnson, who is Black, needed to be “hung from a tree.”
Johnson had served as minority vice chair on the House Oversight Committee; the Agriculture; and Families and Children and Seniors committees.
In a second video posted Wednesday morning, Johnson elaborated on her message.
"All you soldiers, soldiers of Christ. Soldiers against racism. Soldiers against misogyny,” Johnson said. “Soldiers against domestic violence and domestic terrorism. Soldiers: Rise, it's time for you to rise.”
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, condemned both threats.
“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations,” they said in a joint statement.
“We have been consistent in our position on this – violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics. We have said that about threats against Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer, Secretary [Jocelyn] Benson, Rep. Johnson herself, and others. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials. Behavior like this will not be tolerated this term or next.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also condemned both threats, calling the threats against Johnson “appalling, ugly and deeply disturbing,” but saying her response was “unacceptable."
“As Michiganders, and as Americans, we cannot allow hateful rhetoric from a few individuals to drag the masses down into a spiral of unjust actions. It is never acceptable for anyone – especially a public servant – to incite violence or to threaten others with harm,” Nessel said in a statement.
“When vigilantes assume justice is theirs to serve, our democracy suffers. It’s time for us to move forward together as a state instead of engaging in – or celebrating – actions of hate and divisiveness.”